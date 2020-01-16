Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to Announce $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. JetBlue Airways reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow JetBlue Airways.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.53.

Shares of JBLU opened at $18.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average of $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $19.93.

In other news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $38,940.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,458.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $49,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,310 shares of company stock worth $255,257 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 18.0% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 10,834,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,187 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 36.7% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 6,290,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,527 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2,601.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,482,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316,375 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 26.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,815,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,054,000 after purchasing an additional 584,974 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 24.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,217,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 241,519 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.