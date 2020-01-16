Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG opened at $31.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $35.59.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $13,705,350.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt purchased 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,618. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

