PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) will announce $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PC Connection’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. PC Connection reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PC Connection will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PC Connection.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. PC Connection had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $729.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CNXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub downgraded PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Sidoti set a $47.00 target price on PC Connection and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 12,845 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total value of $656,251.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,207 shares in the company, valued at $12,476,535.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 17,469 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $897,207.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,207 shares in the company, valued at $12,542,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,039 shares of company stock worth $1,791,365. Company insiders own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,059,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,056,000 after buying an additional 71,194 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 703,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,609,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 72.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 243,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after buying an additional 101,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 13.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 15,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 33.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 30,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNXN stock opened at $52.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.84. PC Connection has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Netflix, Inc. Position Reduced by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.
Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Oracle Co.
CVS Health Corp Shares Sold by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.
Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF
Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
TPG Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Apple Inc.
