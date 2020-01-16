PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) will announce $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PC Connection’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. PC Connection reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PC Connection will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PC Connection.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. PC Connection had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $729.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CNXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub downgraded PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Sidoti set a $47.00 target price on PC Connection and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 12,845 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total value of $656,251.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,207 shares in the company, valued at $12,476,535.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 17,469 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $897,207.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,207 shares in the company, valued at $12,542,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,039 shares of company stock worth $1,791,365. Company insiders own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,059,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,056,000 after buying an additional 71,194 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 703,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,609,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 72.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 243,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after buying an additional 101,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 13.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 15,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 33.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 30,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNXN stock opened at $52.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.84. PC Connection has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

