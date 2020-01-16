Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 2,933 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter valued at about $1,803,496,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth about $1,728,215,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth about $579,764,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth about $429,256,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth about $404,071,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CTVA opened at $28.68 on Thursday. Corteva has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average is $27.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Corteva’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on Corteva and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Corteva from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

In other Corteva news, CEO James C. Jr. Collins bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Insiders purchased 15,975 shares of company stock worth $414,277 over the last three months.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

