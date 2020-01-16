iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stake Reduced by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,107.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,838,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,415 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,473,000 after acquiring an additional 862,369 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,210,000 after acquiring an additional 468,425 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,729,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,708,000 after acquiring an additional 148,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,111,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $130.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.59. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $105.33 and a 52 week high of $131.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.739 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

