Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pattern Energy Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Pattern Energy Group reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pattern Energy Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.79). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pattern Energy Group.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.31). Pattern Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Pattern Energy Group’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

PEGI has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered Pattern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Pattern Energy Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $26.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEGI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pattern Energy Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 705,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,279,000 after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pattern Energy Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pattern Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,817,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Pattern Energy Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,547,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,727,000 after purchasing an additional 33,513 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pattern Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $505,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

PEGI opened at $26.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.16. Pattern Energy Group has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.422 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.55%.

Pattern Energy Group

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

