Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the December 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ABCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 target price on Ameris Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

ABCB stock opened at $42.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.47. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.91 and a 1 year high of $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.38.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.84 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 19.46%. Ameris Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.75%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $1,624,583.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,937. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 678.8% in the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 33.8% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 68.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

