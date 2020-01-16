Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) Short Interest Up 8.7% in December

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,740,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the December 15th total of 12,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 29.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACOR. ValuEngine raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.40 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acorda Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $36,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 22.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 171.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,336 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $117,000.

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.42. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $17.41.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $47.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Acorda Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

