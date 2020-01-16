Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Short Interest Update

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.04.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 13,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $545,039.67. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,584,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,338. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,500,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 228.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,422,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,733,000 after purchasing an additional 989,669 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,932,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,755,000 after purchasing an additional 589,337 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,413,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,090,644,000 after purchasing an additional 535,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 779,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,730,000 after purchasing an additional 429,052 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $44.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $27.48 and a 12 month high of $44.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average of $40.64.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

