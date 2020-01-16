Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the December 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CEO Suhail A. Shaikh purchased 3,000 shares of Alcentra Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $27,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $366,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward Grebow purchased 6,300 shares of Alcentra Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $57,582.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,223.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 14,300 shares of company stock valued at $130,762. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alcentra Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) by 316.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 42,954 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Alcentra Capital worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alcentra Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alcentra Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

NASDAQ ABDC opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $119.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.55. Alcentra Capital has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $9.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82.

Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 million. Alcentra Capital had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 27.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Alcentra Capital will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector.

