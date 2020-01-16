Short Interest in Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) Grows By 6.0%

Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 791,600 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the December 15th total of 746,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.9 days. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALBO. ValuEngine raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Albireo Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Shares of ALBO stock opened at $25.64 on Thursday. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $38.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.34.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 62.69% and a negative net margin of 1,881.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma will post -6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Finally, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.