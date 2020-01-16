Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stake Trimmed by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Discover Financial Services worth $22,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 707.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,825 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,500,000 after acquiring an additional 887,296 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,722,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,627,000 after acquiring an additional 723,471 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,483,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,291,000 after acquiring an additional 447,827 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.63.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $83.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $92.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.58.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

