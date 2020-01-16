Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 185,982 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $23,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.5% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,398,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,280,898,000 after buying an additional 46,928 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 8,442.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,143,000 after buying an additional 5,313,853 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1,092.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,518,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,789,000 after buying an additional 4,139,332 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Caterpillar by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,367,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,189,000 after buying an additional 174,165 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 32.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,901,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,205,000 after buying an additional 465,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $145.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.00 and a 200-day moving average of $134.49. The firm has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.75 and a 1-year high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $10,098,505.41. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $611,907.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,122 shares of company stock valued at $13,083,041. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAT. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.44.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

