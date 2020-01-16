Analysts Expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Lawson Products also reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $94.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.37 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 18.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LAWS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Lawson Products from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lawson Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lawson Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of LAWS stock opened at $55.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.89. Lawson Products has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $58.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Lawson Products news, CEO Michael G. Decata acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael G. Decata acquired 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.49 per share, for a total transaction of $28,265.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,965.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAWS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lawson Products by 61.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 33,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lawson Products by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after acquiring an additional 15,515 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Lawson Products by 132.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,051 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lawson Products during the second quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in Lawson Products by 4.4% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 320,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,430,000 after acquiring an additional 13,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

