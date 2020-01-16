$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) to report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Trimble reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Trimble had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $874.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

In related news, CEO Steven W. Berglund sold 308,575 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $12,398,543.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,739,508.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,095 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $83,087.70. Insiders sold a total of 341,790 shares of company stock worth $13,740,674 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Trimble by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 531,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,614,000 after acquiring an additional 124,635 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 61,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 14,932 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth $10,267,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Trimble by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 163,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 51,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB opened at $42.65 on Monday. Trimble has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $46.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

