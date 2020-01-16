$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Ciena reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.28 million. Ciena had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Ciena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.78.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $83,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $3,666,260.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,012 shares of company stock worth $5,362,588. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $607,000. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 29,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth about $12,026,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 88,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 529,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,756,000 after buying an additional 266,353 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIEN opened at $42.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.26. Ciena has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $46.78.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

