Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Kforce reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kforce.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $345.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.32 million. Kforce had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KFRC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kforce in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $52,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David M. Kelly sold 19,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.23, for a total transaction of $8,778,011.55. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,052 shares of company stock valued at $12,644,375. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kforce by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,360,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,837,000 after buying an additional 33,929 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Kforce by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 486,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,081,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kforce by 1.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 379,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,315,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kforce by 3,205.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 306,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,760,000 after buying an additional 297,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kforce in the second quarter worth about $47,187,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $39.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $896.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Kforce has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $42.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.30%.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kforce (KFRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.