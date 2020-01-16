Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Keurig Dr Pepper posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

KDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $27.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.43. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.69%.

In related news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer acquired 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $165,540.00. Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 1,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.02 per share, for a total transaction of $43,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,089.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 58,500 shares of company stock worth $1,709,245. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 105,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 45.2% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 29.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.