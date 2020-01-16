Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Keurig Dr Pepper posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

KDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $27.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.43. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.69%.

In related news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer acquired 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $165,540.00. Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 1,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.02 per share, for a total transaction of $43,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,089.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 58,500 shares of company stock worth $1,709,245. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 105,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 45.2% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 29.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

Earnings History and Estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP)

