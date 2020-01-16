Apache (NYSE:APA) PT Raised to $34.00 at Mizuho

Apache (NYSE:APA) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Mizuho from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus cut Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upgraded Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Apache from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. MKM Partners started coverage on Apache in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Apache in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.07.

APA opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average of $23.90. Apache has a 52-week low of $18.33 and a 52-week high of $38.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.04 and a beta of 1.95.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). Apache had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apache will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Wheals Rob bought 4,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,825.30. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apache in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Apache by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apache in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apache by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Apache by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

