American Eagle Outfitters’ (AEO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.16% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.64.

AEO stock opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.86.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,967,654 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,925,000 after acquiring an additional 69,719 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. TIAA FSB bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $455,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 123,623 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 16,761 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,193,044 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,571,000 after acquiring an additional 667,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

