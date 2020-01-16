Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lowered its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 195.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 120.6% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BAC opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $317.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.74.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

