39,000 Shares in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (NYSE:TTP) Bought by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (NYSE:TTP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 44,370 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 343,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 227,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Get TORTOISE PIPELI/COM alerts:

Shares of TTP stock opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00. TORTOISE PIPELI/COM has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (NYSE:TTP).

Receive News & Ratings for TORTOISE PIPELI/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORTOISE PIPELI/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.