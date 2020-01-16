American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Increased to by Analysts at Nomura

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price raised by Nomura from to in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Nomura currently has a buy rating on the payment services company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.29.

Shares of AXP opened at $129.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. American Express has a one year low of $96.37 and a one year high of $130.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.47%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $284,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,801.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,820 shares of company stock worth $3,033,961. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

