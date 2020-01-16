Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) PT Raised to $42.00

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AUB. Raymond James raised Union Bankshares from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Sandler O’Neill lowered Union Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of AUB stock opened at $36.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.07. Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $184.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $49,205.00. Also, insider Low Robin acquired 2,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,055.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 39,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 16.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

