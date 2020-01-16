Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Coverage Initiated at Bernstein Bank

Analysts at Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Bernstein Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 16.38% from the stock’s previous close.

BKR has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Baker Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

BKR stock opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $20.43 and a 52-week high of $28.65.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.89%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William D. Marsh sold 5,857 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $132,661.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,104.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William D. Marsh sold 6,136 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $135,912.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKR. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $687,949,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $70,939,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $68,379,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $64,560,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $46,880,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

