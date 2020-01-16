Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) was downgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ARES. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays set a $33.00 price target on shares of Ares Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.71.

NYSE ARES opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.25.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $466.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.15 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

