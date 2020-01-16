Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,725 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 258,073 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 408.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,716,237.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $48.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $202.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.