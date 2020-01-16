Bank of America Begins Coverage on Aphria (NYSE:APHA)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aphria (NYSE:APHA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

APHA has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $8.30 price target on Aphria and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Pi Financial set a $9.00 price target on Aphria and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Aphria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC restated a sell rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Aphria in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aphria from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Aphria presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.09.

APHA opened at $5.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.61. Aphria has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $10.95.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.15 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 848.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aphria will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APHA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Aphria by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Aphria during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Aphria by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Signition LP acquired a new position in Aphria during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Aphria by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

