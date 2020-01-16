Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $62.00 target price on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.97% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle for the fourth quarter have been stable in the past month. The company maintains a solid exploration budget and is reinvesting in assets to expand output. Agnico Eagle expects to gain from the Kittila mine in Finland — the largest primary gold producer in Europe. Moreover, the Kittila expansion is expected to increase mine efficiency and lower current operating costs. The company is also focused on improving mine life across a number of properties. It also has access to Canadian Malartic, which is the largest producing gold mine in Canada and a major contributor to its quarterly production. However, the company’s inability to generate positive free cash flows and stretched valuation are concerns. Planned and unplanned mill shutdown may also exert pressure on its performance.”

AEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, October 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.62.

NYSE:AEM opened at $60.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 77.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.77 and a beta of -0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.51. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $38.72 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $683.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.18 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a positive return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,721 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.0% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

