Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.33% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock.

Shares of ALYA opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $3.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77.

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $51.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.41 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALYA. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Alithya Group by 272.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the third quarter valued at about $393,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alithya Group by 1,468.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 205,560 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the third quarter valued at about $646,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Alithya Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's digital strategy and transformation services include strategic consulting and organizational change, governance and strategic alignment, investment management, collaborative management and co-management, business and enterprise architecture, managing the people side of change, and project management.

