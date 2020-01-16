AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia de Bebidas das Americas (AmBev), based in São Paulo, is engaged in producing, distributing and selling beer, carbonated soft drinks and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in many countries across the Americas. It maintains an agreement with PepsiCo International, Inc. to bottle, sell and distribute Pepsi products in Brazil and in other Latin American countries, including Lipton Ice Tea, Gatorade, H2OH!, Propel and Frutzzz. AmBev conducts its operations through three business units: Latin America North, Latin America South and Canada. Latin America North includes its operations in Brazil, where it operates two divisions: beer sales and carbonated soft drinks and non-alcoholic non-carbonated sales; and its operations in its Hispanic Latin America Operations, excluding Latin America South, operations. Latin America South includes its Quinsa operations in the countries of Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and Chile. Canada, represented by Labatt, includes domestic sales in Canada. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.90 price objective (down from $4.30) on shares of AMBEV S A/S in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays downgraded AMBEV S A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. AMBEV S A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

ABEV stock opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62. AMBEV S A/S has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $5.45.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. AMBEV S A/S had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 21.03%. As a group, analysts expect that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc boosted its position in AMBEV S A/S by 5,492.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,607,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435,660 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AMBEV S A/S by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,010,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,290,000 after purchasing an additional 513,310 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in AMBEV S A/S by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,440,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,135,000 after purchasing an additional 84,421 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in AMBEV S A/S by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in AMBEV S A/S by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,788,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,903,000 after purchasing an additional 276,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

