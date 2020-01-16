The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 1,268,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 29,427 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.05.

NYSE:KO opened at $56.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $56.98.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 18,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,011,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,678 shares of company stock valued at $9,124,570 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.