Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Arlington Asset Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arlington Asset Investment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $5.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.79. Arlington Asset Investment has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $8.91.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $4.69 million during the quarter. Arlington Asset Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arlington Asset Investment will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Arlington Asset Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment in the third quarter worth about $1,949,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 745,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 28,586 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment in the second quarter worth about $3,360,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 9.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arlington Asset Investment Company Profile

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

