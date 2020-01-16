Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

ABG has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $125.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.60.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $101.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.21. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $65.54 and a 1-year high of $123.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.19.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

