Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 72.4% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in Alphabet by 256.3% during the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 57 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,516.00 to $1,546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,438.05.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,439.20 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,442.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,356.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,248.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $13.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

