AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

Cowen cut shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised AMETEK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research lowered AMETEK from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Gordon Haskett started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.25.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $100.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.60 and its 200 day moving average is $92.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $69.51 and a 1 year high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.63%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.02%.

In other news, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 3,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $337,532.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,661.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 13,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $1,329,329.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,050.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,506 shares of company stock worth $5,886,221 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,128,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,191,872,000 after buying an additional 396,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,418,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,400,633,000 after buying an additional 204,374 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,610,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,001,000 after buying an additional 76,480 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 34.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,579,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,482,000 after buying an additional 403,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 807.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,423,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

