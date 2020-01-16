Broderick Brian C Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Broderick Brian C decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

ABBV stock opened at $89.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.87. The stock has a market cap of $130.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $91.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 59.67%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

