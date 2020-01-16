Broderick Brian C Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Broderick Brian C boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,325 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 2.4% of Broderick Brian C’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1,899.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,170,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,204,894,000 after buying an additional 23,911,014 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Intel by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,620,463 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $460,532,000 after buying an additional 6,564,340 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 5,885.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after buying an additional 6,058,262 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Intel by 978.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $273,424,000 after buying an additional 4,814,051 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Intel by 762.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $215,136,000 after buying an additional 3,691,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock opened at $58.94 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $60.97. The company has a market cap of $258.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.66.

In related news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,780,595.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.