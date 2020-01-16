Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C decreased its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 4.2% of Broderick Brian C’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2,608.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,177,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,427,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,838,385 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 29,736.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,929,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,684,811,000 after acquiring an additional 640,063 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 957.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 521,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,230,000 after acquiring an additional 581,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,846,000. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,993,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.96, for a total value of $2,051,122.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,992,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,457,508,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,566 shares of company stock worth $34,539,929 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $314.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $297.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $313.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $196.50 and a 1-year high of $316.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Compass Point started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Mastercard from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.73.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

