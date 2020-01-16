Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,355 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,032,860 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,547,000 after buying an additional 133,135 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,459,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $22,529,000 after buying an additional 189,501 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,086.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 43,174 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 23,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $217,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,596. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $543,200 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on F. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $33.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

