Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 39.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $220.17 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $160.32 and a twelve month high of $221.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.4577 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.