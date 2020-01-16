Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 112.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,524,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,008,000 after buying an additional 3,058,635 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 15,792.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,874 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 15,894.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 447,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,839,000 after acquiring an additional 444,873 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,398,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,355,000 after acquiring an additional 425,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 20.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,011,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,567,000 after acquiring an additional 348,285 shares in the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $1,102,894.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,158. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,021 shares of company stock worth $6,931,808. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX opened at $87.37 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.97 and a 52-week high of $88.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

