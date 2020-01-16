Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Purchases 531 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

NYSEARCA SPY opened at $328.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $319.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.52. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $259.96 and a 1-year high of $329.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

