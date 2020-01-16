Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Takes $547,000 Position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,436 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 23.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,852,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,467,000 after buying an additional 2,091,884 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,035,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 18.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,903,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,554,000 after buying an additional 621,357 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 38.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,111,000 after buying an additional 512,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3,094.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 518,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,600,000 after buying an additional 502,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

PWR stock opened at $40.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.64. Quanta Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Quanta Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

In other Quanta Services news, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 2,750 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $120,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,764 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $252,809.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,057.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

