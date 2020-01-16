Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $683,000 Stock Holdings in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. owned 0.20% of Artesian Resources worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 182.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

ARTNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Artesian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

In related news, Director William C. Wyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $73,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARTNA stock opened at $37.19 on Thursday. Artesian Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day moving average of $36.60.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $22.55 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.2496 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.