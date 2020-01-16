Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lowered its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 20,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 45,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $740,495.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,999.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,736,818.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,935,939.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,483,396 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.50 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

Shares of USB stock opened at $54.97 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

