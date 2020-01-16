Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Grows Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 185.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1,184.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In related news, VP Mark Doak sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $677,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 142,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,000,436.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $285,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,652 shares of company stock valued at $6,657,846 over the last quarter.

Shares of A opened at $88.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.53. Agilent Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.35 and a fifty-two week high of $89.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.37.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.