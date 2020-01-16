Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Acquires 915 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,145 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 164.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 699,822 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $33,550,000 after purchasing an additional 435,411 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 7.4% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,315,203 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $302,751,000 after purchasing an additional 434,050 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $54.00 target price on shares of Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

EXC opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $51.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.