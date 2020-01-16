Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $646,000 Stock Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,281,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,773,000 after buying an additional 43,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,353,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,576,000 after purchasing an additional 31,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,633,000 after purchasing an additional 52,523 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 214,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 208,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,014,000 after purchasing an additional 42,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Chesapeake Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

CPK opened at $94.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.97 and its 200 day moving average is $93.32. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.07 and a fifty-two week high of $98.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.18.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $92.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 48.94%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 5,000 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

