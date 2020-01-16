Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,343,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,481,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,772 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,517,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,148,095,000 after purchasing an additional 535,188 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,997,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $966,134,000 after purchasing an additional 978,644 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,856,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,227,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,974,000 after purchasing an additional 103,172 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock opened at $45.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.10. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.98 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.5591 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.